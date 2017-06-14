Christopher Steven Little, 25, Russel...

Christopher Steven Little, 25, Russell Co. KY/NC native

Christopher Steven Little, 25, Russell Co. KY/NC native In progress Christopher Steven Little, age 25, Hwy 1729, Russell Springs, KY, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, KY.

