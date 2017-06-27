Change in tone on LGBT Catholics

Change in tone on LGBT Catholics

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barry Obummer: His true colors coming out now 14 min Kevin FitzMaurice 6
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 36 min Couple 7,394
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 52 min Pres Donald J Tru... 164,842
Chumper breeds hatred 1 hr Redneck 25
How's that wall coming?? 2 hr Redneck 165
romantix fun 3 hr Curiouscouple 15
What is Irishtown? (Jan '11) 3 hr Mike 185
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC