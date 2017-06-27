Catholic homeless shelter in Lexingto...

Catholic homeless shelter in Lexington to go solar

The Catholic Action Center says it is making the switch to solar power to "be good stewards of the earth." The center's director, Ginny Ramsey, says part of the decision to switch to solar was the U.S. move to pull out of the global Paris climate accord.

