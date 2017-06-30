Can mention of Kim K help make legal ...

Can mention of Kim K help make legal point? Roberts says yes

There are 1 comment on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from Friday, titled Can mention of Kim K help make legal point? Roberts says yes. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts prepares to speak at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series in Lexington, Ky. Roberts said pop culture references can be the perfect way to make a legal point, but he warns they carry some risk.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Yesterday
Like making judges look like shallow old duffers who need to be reminded what a sex life is when they should be hearing a legal case?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Send In The Clown 3 min Reality 18
Is The President INSANE 6 min ardith 170
I feel sorry for the liberals 10 min ardith 24
New to Lexington :) strip clubs best to dance at 10 min Ava 1
Platinum plus dancer (May '15) 12 min Sammy 24
Tmmk needs UAW 22 min Reality 12
Donald trump - making America great again 25 min ardith 25
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC