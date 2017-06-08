Budgeting in Retirement: Making the S...

Budgeting in Retirement: Making the Switch from Biweekly to Monthly Income

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Retirement brings many changes, not the least of which is a significant shift in how most people get paid. Rather than weekly or biweekly checks, retirees may find they get a single Social Security or pension payment that is intended to last them the entire month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Libs: Here's what happens when you go too far 19 min Lmao at news indu... 69
Trump VINDICATED!!!! Trump was right all along!... 25 min The Truth 1
Comey's leaked prepared testimoney! Bye Trump! 35 min Democrat Liberal 25
Muslims where are you 1 hr Covfefe 13
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr amy 8,820
kar smart (Sep '11) 1 hr ARMYVET 52
Barefoot Works Yoga (May '10) 1 hr The People 10
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC