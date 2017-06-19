Annual counts find 4,025 homeless in Kentucky
The Kentucky Housing Corporation released results on Tuesday of the statewide point-in-time count of people living on the streets, in emergency shelters or in other temporary housing. The agency coordinated a count in all communities other than Louisville and Lexington, where separate counts were conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Begger Pan Handler @ New Circle/Richmond Rd.
|5 min
|Daman
|15
|Steve Hall (Sep '15)
|5 min
|College feller
|6
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|Modern Human
|164,518
|Lindsey Banta Rape Charge
|14 min
|Gzus
|7
|Fringe Democrats
|25 min
|ANTI
|14
|Secret Republican government
|28 min
|Redneck
|26
|Arrest made yet on Referee threats
|35 min
|Duckhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC