Annual counts find 4,025 homeless in ...

Annual counts find 4,025 homeless in Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Kentucky Housing Corporation released results on Tuesday of the statewide point-in-time count of people living on the streets, in emergency shelters or in other temporary housing. The agency coordinated a count in all communities other than Louisville and Lexington, where separate counts were conducted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Begger Pan Handler @ New Circle/Richmond Rd. 5 min Daman 15
Steve Hall (Sep '15) 5 min College feller 6
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min Modern Human 164,518
Lindsey Banta Rape Charge 14 min Gzus 7
Fringe Democrats 25 min ANTI 14
Secret Republican government 28 min Redneck 26
Arrest made yet on Referee threats 35 min Duckhead 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fayette County was issued at June 21 at 3:13AM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC