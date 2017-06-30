Amish man sentenced to 6 years for mi...

Amish man sentenced to 6 years for mislabeling products

An Amish farmer is going to prison for six years for mislabeling his homemade herbal products, including a product that federal officials said was dangerous to the skin. Samuel Girod was sentenced Friday in Lexington federal court to 72 months on charges of making misbranded products, impeding an investigation and witness tampering.

