AAEP Equine Colic Research Symposium Slated for July
The American Association of Equine Practitioners Foundation will host the 12th International Equine Colic Research Symposium, July 18-20, 2017, in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The symposium, held every three years and alternating between Europe and North America, brings together leading researchers, practitioners, residents, and graduate students to share knowledge about equine colic, the leading cause of premature death in horses.
