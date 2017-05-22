Victim IDed In Weekend Fatal Crash
Investigation determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Michael S. Crabtree, 37, of Somerset was traveling northbound on US HWY 27 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Honda motorcycle head-on operated by Jimmy D. Daugherty, 55, of Stearns. After the initial impact the motorcycle struck a 1997 Ford Focus that was traveling southbound operated by Robert B. Jones, 36, of London.
