Victim IDed In Weekend Fatal Crash

Victim IDed In Weekend Fatal Crash

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Investigation determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Michael S. Crabtree, 37, of Somerset was traveling northbound on US HWY 27 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Honda motorcycle head-on operated by Jimmy D. Daugherty, 55, of Stearns. After the initial impact the motorcycle struck a 1997 Ford Focus that was traveling southbound operated by Robert B. Jones, 36, of London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did we get Trump 2 min Old Republican 28
Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp... 5 min Skeeter 8
Backpage 9 min Skeeter 17
WKYT-TV Sinks To New Low 25 min Roy Munson 4
2004 video info? Tonight? (May '11) 31 min bothends8 91
Harvard Study: Biased Liberal Media Coverage 80... 32 min Trump lover 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 48 min another viewer 163,729
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC