Tracking A Storm Threat Thursday
We're tracking the possibility of some strong and borderline severe thunderstorms tomorrow. The highest probability would be during the afternoon into the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|godfather trump
|8 min
|ANTITHEIST
|37
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|CCRx
|163,418
|new friends
|36 min
|criminaltrum P
|2
|Trump's Latest Failure---Yes, another one
|37 min
|criminaltrum P
|183
|winning
|37 min
|stud mckenzie
|1
|At age 45 I've slept with 15 men, is that to many?
|43 min
|criminaltrum P
|49
|Trump impeached
|45 min
|criminaltrum P
|77
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC