Toddler found wandering street at night reunited with family
A toddler found wandering a street in the middle of the night in Lexington, Kentucky, has been reunited with his family. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports motorist James Crisp was driving about 2 a.m. Saturday when he found the boy, who looked to be about 2 years old, walking in the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did we get Trump
|2 min
|Old Republican
|28
|Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp...
|6 min
|Skeeter
|8
|Backpage
|9 min
|Skeeter
|17
|WKYT-TV Sinks To New Low
|25 min
|Roy Munson
|4
|2004 video info? Tonight? (May '11)
|31 min
|bothends8
|91
|Harvard Study: Biased Liberal Media Coverage 80...
|32 min
|Trump lover
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|48 min
|another viewer
|163,729
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC