Three APSU Track and Field athletes head to NCAA East Preliminary

Austin Peay State University track and field will put forth a trio of student-athletes at the NCAA East Preliminary next week in Lexington, Kentucky, with seniors Kaylnn Pitts and Chancis Jones and sophomore Savannah Amato scheduled to compete. This is the seventh consecutive season Austin Peay has sent at least one athlete to the regional round, and the second time in three seasons the Govs have equaled the program record with three athletes earning qualification.

