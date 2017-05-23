Terry Poirier to Little Roy & Lizzy

Terry Poirier has been announced as the new bass player with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show . The Canadian native now living in Lexington, KY will start his tenure with the band on June 9. Terry went looking for a job recently when word went out that The Spinney Brothers, with whom he had been working this past three years, would cease touring at the end of this season.

