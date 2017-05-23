Terry Poirier to Little Roy & Lizzy

Terry Poirier has been announced as the new bass player with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show . The Canadian native now living in Lexington, KY will start his tenure with the band on June 9. Terry went looking for a job recently when word went out that The Spinney Brothers, with whom he had been working this past three years, would cease touring at the end of this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.