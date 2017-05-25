Tech's Robinson qualifies for prelim quarterfinals
LEXINGTON, Ky.-On the first day of the NCAA East Preliminaries, Na'Asha Robinson and D'Airrien Jackson represented Tennessee Tech proudly. The sophomores competed in the first round of the 400 meters at the University a LEXINGTON, Ky.-On the first day of the NCAA East Preliminaries, Na'Asha Robinson and D'Airrien Jackson represented Tennessee Tech proudly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bed Bug Tenat Lawyer!! (Feb '13)
|15 min
|Somebody2knw
|63
|Obama had 8 years in office & what did he reall...
|31 min
|Big Buford
|14
|yet another k pflum thread deleted
|37 min
|Uncle Klan
|4
|Think he knows
|40 min
|Bubba
|3
|Amber eversole
|42 min
|Stripperfight
|5
|overdose at strip club
|48 min
|Itwashorrible
|4
|Brandon Clark
|1 hr
|Brad
|1
|Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp...
|2 hr
|No Fool
|115
|Trump better be glad
|3 hr
|The Deplorables S...
|31
|Republicans hate everyone
|8 hr
|criminaltrum P
|45
|
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC