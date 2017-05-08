Student crawled through air duct and ...

Student crawled through air duct and lowered himself into professor's office to steal exam

It was a simple plan: A college student would crawl through an air duct at a building housing an instructor's office in the wee hours, lower himself from the ceiling and, with the help of a cohort, steal a copy of the final exam for a statistics class. The instructor at the University of Kentucky, who was working very late, had gone out for a midnight meal and returned just in time to derail the plan, according to a university spokesman.

