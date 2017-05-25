Senate acts on Trump pick, promotes j...

Senate acts on Trump pick, promotes judge to appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Times

In this May 18, 2006 file photo, Amul Thapar speaks in Lexington, Ky. The Senate has elevated a federal trial court judge to fill the first appeals court vacancy in more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump better be glad 4 min Grass Hopper 30
Definition of Republican 24 min sensitive much 5
What to Do? 35 min hello 2
oh my 37 min zeus 3
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 46 min Juan Carlos 393
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 58 min Betty 163,821
overdose at strip club 1 hr CPL 2
Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp... 1 hr EIIa 113
Republicans hate everyone 4 hr criminaltrum P 45
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC