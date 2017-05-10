President Donald J. Trump Announces h...

President Donald J. Trump Announces his Intent to Nominate FERC Commissioners

Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate the following two individuals to become members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission : Neil Chatterjee of Kentucky - for the term expiring June 30, 2021. Mr. Chatterjee is energy policy advisor to United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

