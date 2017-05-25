Prepurchase Exams: Not Just Looking f...

Prepurchase Exams: Not Just Looking for Lameness

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Horse

Issues of concern that most frequently pop up during a prepurchase exam involve lameness, but there are many other conditions that could be apparent that are capable of affecting a horse's future health and performance. Buying a horse might be one of the most exciting things an equestrian can do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans Neanderthals 10 min ANTITHEIST 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 14 min Bettty 163,798
Republicans hate everyone 20 min Lmao 30
Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp... 53 min Lmao 76
Obama had 8 years in office & what did he reall... 1 hr Lmao 10
please stop donating to salvation army 2 hr Knowwhatiamtalkin... 8
kristen pflum 2 hr sausage 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC