Paul Mitchell The School Lexington Hosts Cancer Survivor Beauty And Support Day
LEXINGTON, Ky On Tuesday, June 6, Paul Mitchell The School Lexington will open its doors to cancer patients and survivors on Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day. The school will join Paul Mitchell schools and salons internationally as they offer complimentary haircuts & styles, blow dry & styles and manicures to all cancer patients and survivors.
