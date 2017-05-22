One Taken To Hospital After Lexington Shooting
Police say that they responded to a shots-fired call in the area. Upon arrival, they found one person shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|another viewer
|163,748
|WLEX-TV is Useless
|19 min
|what
|5
|Hamadoo will or won't he
|47 min
|Go Cats
|1
|Shemale at target store in lexington,
|1 hr
|Hank
|11
|No more thoughts and prayers
|1 hr
|Lutheran
|5
|Seth Rich: Remember that name. Going to bring ...
|1 hr
|Never Forget
|14
|Harvard Study: Biased Liberal Media Coverage 80...
|1 hr
|Skeeter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC