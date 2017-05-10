On gay-pride shirts, court sides with printer
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Friday sided with Hands On Originals, a Lexington business that refused to print T-shirts in 2012 for Lexington's Gay and Lesbian Services Organization because the company's owner said he had religious objections to "pride in being gay."
