On gay-pride shirts, court sides with...

On gay-pride shirts, court sides with printer

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NWAonline

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Friday sided with Hands On Originals, a Lexington business that refused to print T-shirts in 2012 for Lexington's Gay and Lesbian Services Organization because the company's owner said he had religious objections to "pride in being gay."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I miss Barack Obama 1 min ANTITHEIST 6
Drama and Victims 21 min Skeeter 6
Review: Beaumont Veterinary Ctr - Scott Nieves DVM (Mar '09) 41 min Lexmom 21
Who Remembers? 1 hr Sandy 4
Rude Goodwill Employee Northside 6 hr hakunamata 3
Stripper Named Marley Platinum Plus (Feb '13) 6 hr T Law 35
winning 6 hr Charlie 10
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC