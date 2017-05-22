New Shriners Hospital Dedicated Sunday
Children in Kentucky will have a new medical center to go to when they need to go the hospital. The new Schriners Hospital in Lexington will help families regardless of their ability to pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Devilsdaughter
|163,706
|How did we get Trump
|9 min
|dceXrp1kDCmJBS3VJfao
|20
|WKYT-TV Sinks To New Low
|11 min
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|3
|Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp...
|17 min
|dceXrp1kDCmJBS3VJfao
|2
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|58 min
|SweLL GirL
|8,763
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|59 min
|Randy
|536
|FCC can stop the issues
|1 hr
|dceXrp1kDCmJBS3VJfao
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC