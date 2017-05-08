NBC's Coverage Of Kentucky Derby Posts Second Best Ratings In 20 Years
NBC's telecast of the Kentucky Derby, won by Always Dreaming, posted the second best Derby overnight in the past 25 years. NBC Sports' coverage of the 143rd Kentucky Derby followed immediately by the primetime Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Playoff Game 5 last Saturday posted numerous viewership milestones for both events, according to fast national data provided by The Nielsen Company and digital data from Adobe Analytics.
