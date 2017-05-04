More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky A Lexington radio personality went undercover to figure out if offering panhandlers jobs for $9 an hour is enough to get people to stop panhandling. You may know him at Twitch with Zrock 103.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
panhandling threads 2 min ANTITHEIST 2
Trump's Latest Failure---Yes, another one 5 min HfhtHXUyZoeerZAu73wa 64
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 9 min SweLL GirL 455
Correct tipping at Sonic 14 min ZERO 12
Appearing everywhere whether you like it or not 26 min vekcro 6
At age 45 I've slept with 15 men, is that to many? 43 min Todd 17
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 49 min UnPolitically Cor... 321
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 3 hr Couple in heat 7,317
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC