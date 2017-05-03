Microthreaded dental implants preserve crestal bone
Journal of Oral Implantology Tooth loss is not simply an aesthetic problem for adults. It can have severe consequences to overall dental health, including complications with speech, eating, and overcompensation of mouth due to the deficiency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It wasn't Hillary's fault she LOST!
|8 min
|y0uReAARaCIsTpUt Z
|6
|Trump's Latest Failure---Yes, another one
|11 min
|y0uReAARaCIsTpUt Z
|42
|Twich at zrock
|34 min
|little jimmy
|3
|Susan Ward
|46 min
|ya know it
|12
|Strap play
|1 hr
|Lolz
|11
|Christians STOP
|1 hr
|Hahahaha
|5
|panhandling pays
|2 hr
|Trump Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC