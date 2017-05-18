Lucas Warning, Lehigh Track

Lucas Warning, Lehigh Track

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Patriot League

Patriot League track & field athletes from seven different schools will compete at the NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field East Regional in Lexington, Ky., beginning on Thursday, May 25 and concluding on Saturday, May 27. The 38 League competitors will be vying for a chance to head to the NCAA Division Championships in Eugene, Ore., held from June 7-10. Live results from the NCAA East Regional at University of Kentucky will be available by CLICKING HERE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Patriot League.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did we get Trump 1 min Skeeter 6
Trump in Israel: Showing world what a real lead... 15 min UnPolitically Cor... 6
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 18 min Randy 8,761
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 20 min Randy 534
Is there a private sex club in Lexington (Nov '09) 25 min new lex 171
People who take massive dumps (Feb '13) 25 min Ellis B Goode 26
Integrity Staffing for Amazon (Nov '11) 25 min April parker 174
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC