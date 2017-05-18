Lucas Warning, Lehigh Track
Patriot League track & field athletes from seven different schools will compete at the NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field East Regional in Lexington, Ky., beginning on Thursday, May 25 and concluding on Saturday, May 27. The 38 League competitors will be vying for a chance to head to the NCAA Division Championships in Eugene, Ore., held from June 7-10. Live results from the NCAA East Regional at University of Kentucky will be available by CLICKING HERE.
