KY couple welcomes quintuplets

Briana Driskell gave birth to three girls, Dakota Faith, Zoey Hart and Hollyn Grace, and two boys, Gavin Lane and Asher Blaze on May 2. Briana and her husband Jordan Driskell, who are first-time parents, thanked the doctors and nurses at the UK Birthing Center at a press conference on Friday morning. "They were so positive - it was a different atmosphere," Briana said.

