KY couple welcomes quintuplets
Briana Driskell gave birth to three girls, Dakota Faith, Zoey Hart and Hollyn Grace, and two boys, Gavin Lane and Asher Blaze on May 2. Briana and her husband Jordan Driskell, who are first-time parents, thanked the doctors and nurses at the UK Birthing Center at a press conference on Friday morning. "They were so positive - it was a different atmosphere," Briana said.
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Calhoun for Congr...
|163,450
|Trump impeached
|16 min
|Dads
|103
|looking for information,
|1 hr
|no name
|14
|I miss Barack Obama
|3 hr
|Trump supporter
|40
|mcdonalds
|5 hr
|big mac
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|12 hr
|dazed and confused
|516
|Home 2 suites Lowry Lane
|12 hr
|Newcomer
|1
