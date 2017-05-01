Kentucky judge recuses from gay adopt...

Kentucky judge recuses from gay adoption cases

Two years after a Kentucky county clerk stirred national attention for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, a circuit judge in the same state announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving gay parents, calling his stance on the issue "a matter of conscience." Circuit Judge W. Mitchell Nance oversees family court, a division of circuit court, in Barren and Metcalfe counties in south-central Kentucky, which have a combined population of about 54,000.

