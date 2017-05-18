Kentucky Book Fair moving to Lexington after 35 years
The Kentucky Book Fair, which draws thousands each November, is moving to Lexington because of the pending demolition of the Frankfort Convention Center. Kentucky Humanities Project Manager Brooke Raby told The State Journal that there was no alternative site in Frankfort to host the event.
