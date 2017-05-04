Kentucky bishop laud New Ways Ministr...

Kentucky bishop laud New Ways Ministry, despite cautions from Vatican, US bishops

Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, praised New Ways Ministry at the group's annual conference in Chicago last week. "New Ways Ministry made me want to come here," the bishop said, extolling the group for its outreach to people who are "really struggling" with Church teaching on the immorality of homosexual acts.

