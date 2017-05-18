Kentucky Basketball Recruiting Update...

Kentucky Basketball Recruiting Update by Evan Daniels

After Mohamed Bamba picked the Texas Longhorns , there's no one left on the board UK is showing interest in. The only player that could be added is Pitt graduate transfer Cam Johnson, but it's almost certain that no more high school recruits will make their way to Lexington.

