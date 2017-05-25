Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
Photo courtesy of Kentucky.gov \ Hong Shao instructs student members of Georgetown's Garth Elementary School Pipa Club. She helped found the club in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turret.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ok Trump make me cheer for you
|2 min
|ANTITHEIST
|4
|Bernie Sanders rocks
|11 min
|ANTITHEIST
|2
|Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp...
|12 min
|Skeeter
|87
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|Betty
|163,805
|Living my life
|24 min
|Tom
|4
|Republicans hate everyone
|30 min
|Juan Carlos
|37
|Republicans Neanderthals
|50 min
|Lmao
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC