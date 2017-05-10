Is It OK to Use Uber, Lyft to Get to the ER?
May 12, 2017 -- The low cost and convenience of ride-booking services like Uber and Lyft have put a dent in the taxi business and other traditional ways to get around a city. In cities from coast to coast, drivers for car services say they've picked up someone who wants to go to the emergency room, from people with breathing problems to women in labor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebMD.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wlex 18
|4 min
|Luther
|3
|Clowns to replace Trump cabinet
|5 min
|ANTITHEIST
|3
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|29 min
|Rayadams1957
|7,332
|Best place to meet single woman
|55 min
|the truth
|2
|Heroin overdosers
|57 min
|the truth
|2
|Trump impeached
|1 hr
|Skeeter
|130
|Obama compared to Trump
|2 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC