Is It OK to Use Uber, Lyft to Get to ...

Is It OK to Use Uber, Lyft to Get to the ER?

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: WebMD

May 12, 2017 -- The low cost and convenience of ride-booking services like Uber and Lyft have put a dent in the taxi business and other traditional ways to get around a city. In cities from coast to coast, drivers for car services say they've picked up someone who wants to go to the emergency room, from people with breathing problems to women in labor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebMD.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wlex 18 4 min Luther 3
Clowns to replace Trump cabinet 5 min ANTITHEIST 3
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 29 min Rayadams1957 7,332
Best place to meet single woman 55 min the truth 2
Heroin overdosers 57 min the truth 2
Trump impeached 1 hr Skeeter 130
Obama compared to Trump 2 hr UnPolitically Cor... 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC