Hilliard Lyons Names Thomas Kessinger President
Kessinger moves into the role previously held by James R. Allen, who remains CEO and will become the Chairman of Hilliard Lyons. Hilliard Lyons is a leading wealth management firm with more than 70 offices in 12 Midwestern and southern states.
