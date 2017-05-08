HCHS to offer engineering pathway in fall

The Harlan County Board of Education hears plans from Ben Boggs, an architect with Clotfelter-Samokar of Lexington, for a new greenhouse being construction for the agriculture education program at Harlan County High School. In collaboration with Project Lead the Way and the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, Harlan County High School will be offering career pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science beginning this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.