Free Speech Wins a Round

Free Speech Wins a Round

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: National Review Online

In a time when free speech in places like Portland, Berkeley, and Middlebury exists only by permission of the mob, and in a time when small business owners who dissent from the sexual revolution often find themselves facing financial ruin, it's genuinely refreshing to see free speech win. Earlier today, the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a small Lexington, Kentucky, t-shirt printer called Hands On Originals , holding that HOO did not violate the city's fairness ordinance when it refused to print t-shirts celebrating the Lexington Pride Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and the Russians 14 min Skeeter 17
Trump committed treason 30 min Foolish People 3
It's the f*cking Washington Post, folks. Total BS 31 min Foolish People 8
Obama compared to Trump 34 min Foolish People 4
I miss Barack Obama 37 min Foolish People 54
Billy Graham Commentary, 1955 (Mar '16) 3 hr Time us near 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 163,500
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC