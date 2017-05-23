Former UK coach Guy Morriss diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Lexington Herald-Leader Former University of Kentucky football head coach Guy Morriss is battling Alzheimer's disease, according to a report by WKYT-TV in Lexington on Monday. Dr. Greg Jicha, who has been treating Morriss, told WKYT that the condition was probably a result of Morriss's years as an offensive lineman in the National Football League.

