Former Social Security judge pleads guilty to taking bribes
A former Social Security Administration judge has pleaded guilty to taking more than $600,000 in bribes in cases involving clients of a Kentucky lawyer who is facing prison time for a scheme to defraud the government of nearly $600 million in disability payments. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 81-year-old David Black Daugherty pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Lexington to two counts of taking illegal gratuities.
Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
