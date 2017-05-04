Former Lexington councilwoman pleads ...

Former Lexington councilwoman pleads not guilty to 5 charges

A former Lexington councilwoman has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges related to her former position as the general manager of a Lexington hotel. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 34-year-old Sasha Love Higgins pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of identity theft, forgery and three counts of theft by deception.

