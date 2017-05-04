Former Lexington councilwoman pleads not guilty to 5 charges
A former Lexington councilwoman has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges related to her former position as the general manager of a Lexington hotel. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 34-year-old Sasha Love Higgins pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of identity theft, forgery and three counts of theft by deception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat forever
|17 min
|ANTITHEIST
|5
|Northside Black Goodwill Rude Cashiers
|30 min
|Ralph
|3
|Immigration
|31 min
|Juan Carlos
|110
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|36 min
|CCR
|163,288
|Trump's Latest Failure---Yes, another one
|52 min
|Skeeter
|182
|Murder Lakeshore
|1 hr
|Concerned
|2
|Anita Madden (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Scott
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC