Former Cornbread Mafia leader back in Kentucky

John "Johnny" Robert Boone arrived in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday before being taken to Louisville to appear before a federal magistrate in federal court. A warrant for manufacturing and intent to distribute marijuana was issued for Boone more than 8 years ago.

