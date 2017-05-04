Former Cornbread Mafia leader back in Kentucky
John "Johnny" Robert Boone arrived in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday before being taken to Louisville to appear before a federal magistrate in federal court. A warrant for manufacturing and intent to distribute marijuana was issued for Boone more than 8 years ago.
