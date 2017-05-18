Estill Co. Shelter Set To Euthanize D...

Estill Co. Shelter Set To Euthanize Dogs Due To Overflow

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Estill County Animal Shelter is set to euthanize several animals next Tuesday due to the building being over capacity. Animals will be put to sleep beginning May 23. The organization was already struggling when someone dumped 4 dogs in the shelter's drop box.

