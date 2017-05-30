Eden Meyer Advances to NCAA Finals to Highlight Track & Field Showing at NCAA East Prelim
Meet: NCAA East Preliminary Location: Lexington, Ky. Date: Thursday, May 25, 2017 Results Links: HTML The Short Story: The North Florida Track & Field team opened up competition in the NCAA East Preliminary on Thursday night at the Kentucky Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTLV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Ostrich and a Fox
|14 min
|Bad ostrich
|7
|laughing at Republicans
|16 min
|impeachment Thurs...
|4
|looking for you
|23 min
|hefty
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|33 min
|So true
|163,978
|UK Hospital Collections (Mar '16)
|51 min
|KyOldPgmr
|47
|Hillary zings the orange guy!
|1 hr
|monica
|40
|Organ theft in Lex Ky n Rich Ky
|1 hr
|True
|2
|People like Kathy Griffin..........a reason to ...
|1 hr
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|50
|Trump is done
|4 hr
|Political Crooks
|205
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC