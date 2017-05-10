Dairy processors are All Star winners

Dairy Foods

All Star Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., elected new board members at its annual convention in March. They are: Dean Angott, C.F. Burger Creamery, Detroit; Rich Draper, The Ice Cream Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Chris Hackman, Central Dairy, Jefferson City, Mo.

