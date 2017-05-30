Cynthiana Man Convicted Of Charges In...

Cynthiana Man Convicted Of Charges In Rite Aid Robbery

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Friday May 26, titled Cynthiana Man Convicted Of Charges In Rite Aid Robbery. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

LEXINGTON, Ky A Cynthiana man was convicted of federal charges related to the robbery of a Lexington Rite Aid. The jury in Lexington found 38-year-old Miguel David Ayala guilty of pharmacy robbery and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone pills on Thursday.

BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#1 Monday May 29
Sounds like another illegal alien.

