Court grants search of machete attack suspect's laptop

A court has approved the search of a laptop used by the man accused of attacking students with a machete at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the affidavit in support of the search warrant for 19-year-old Mitchell W. Adkins' laptop cites his 2015 post on BuzzFeed as a community contributor titled "Discrimination of Conservatives in Liberal Arts."

