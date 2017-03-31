Community Trust & Investment Co Buys ...

Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Facebook Inc, BP PLC, Johnson Controls International ...

1 hr ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Community Trust & Investment Co buys Facebook Inc, BP PLC, Johnson Controls International PLC, Broadcom, Chevron Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Halliburton Co, Enbridge Inc, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Hanesbrands Inc, TE Connectivity, Valero Energy Corp, Total SA, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2017-03-31, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 108 stocks with a total value of $856 million.

