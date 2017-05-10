Calipari Faces A New Challenge Next S...

Calipari Faces A New Challenge Next Season

If you are looking for a veteran with experience on next years UK Basketball team, you aren't going to find one. With so many players leaving for the NBA, and veterans like Derek Willis, Dominique Hawkins and and Mychal Mulder using up their eligibility, at times for Cal and his staff, 2018 is going to be an adventure.

