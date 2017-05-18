BSCTC student clubs donate $1,000 to Shriners -
Big Sandy Community and Technical College student organizations gave a $1,000 donation to local Shriners on Thursday on the Pikeville campus. "Our student clubs and organizations are proud to support the Shriners and their dedication to the children who need care from the Shriners Hospital in Lexington," said Charles Moore, associate professor of industrial maintenance and Hillbilly Days parking coordinator.
Read more at Floyd County Times.
