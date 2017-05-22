Body Found In Russell County Believed To Be Man Who Fell While Tubing
The Louisville Metro Dive Team along with the department of fish and wildlife and Russell County Rescue Squad have found a body after searching for a man who fell off an intertube at a bachelor party. They believe the person was last seen near the Jamestown Marina and as of now they are considering this to be a drowning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did we get Trump
|2 min
|Old Republican
|28
|Trump: Getting Respect Abroad. Unlike the cessp...
|6 min
|Skeeter
|8
|Backpage
|9 min
|Skeeter
|17
|WKYT-TV Sinks To New Low
|25 min
|Roy Munson
|4
|2004 video info? Tonight? (May '11)
|31 min
|bothends8
|91
|Harvard Study: Biased Liberal Media Coverage 80...
|32 min
|Trump lover
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|48 min
|another viewer
|163,729
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC