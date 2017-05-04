Anxiety over GOP health plan for thos...

Anxiety over GOP health plan for those with severe illnesses

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

Unease and uncertainty are settling over Americans with serious illnesses as Republicans move closer to dismantling the Obama health care system. A New Orleans attorney with multiple sclerosis fears he'll be forced to close his practice if he loses coverage, while a Philadelphia woman with asthma is looking at stockpiling inhalers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Immigration 11 min juan Carlo skeets 78
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 22 min Paul 163,257
Happy Cinco De Mayo From Hillary Rotten 25 min juan Carlo 18
A city of bums 27 min juan Carlo 53
SubWay at New Circle Walmart 30 min skeets 6
males that wear pants hanging down off their be... 36 min butt crack 4
Unseasonable Temperature Drop 36 min skeets 9
Trump's Latest Failure---Yes, another one 1 hr Ywelcome 156
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC